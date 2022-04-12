Asia Times: Russia booted from UNHRC: weaponizing human rights

Alfred de Zayas' Human Rights Corner

What is urgent is to achieve a sustainable peace agreement in Ukraine that will ensure stability in the region

ByALFRED DE ZAYASAndADRIEL KASONTA

APRIL 11, 2022

The UN General Assembly votes to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Government of Brazil

After the symbolic vote on Russia’s suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) last Thursday, it is fair to say that the noble cause of defending human rights has been perverted at the behest of a geopolitical agenda and, as the UN secretary general’s spokesman Stéphane Dujarric rightlywarned, a “dangerous precedent” has been established.

This hypocritical instrumentalization of the noble principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to score political points is part of the wider psychological and informational war against any country that dares to challenge the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Blackmailing nations into submission

Although the