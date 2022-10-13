17 de octubre. Foro: Estados Unidos, la OTAN y el nuevo destino manifiesto

Hora: 18:00 hrs. de Centroamérica / 19:00 hrs. de Colombia, México, Perú / 20:00 hrs. de Venezuela, Estados Unidos (ET, Washington DC) / 21:00 hrs. de Argentina, Brasil y Chile

Este seminario web, del 17 de octubre próximo. es presentado por la Alianza por la Justicia Global y el Observatorio de los Derechos Humanos de los Pueblos como parte de la semana de acciones contra las guerras de EE.UU. de la UNAC, del 15 al 20 de octubre, y del Mes de Acción contra Africom de la Alianza Negra por la Paz.

REGISTRATE AQUÍ….

Mientras Ucrania y Rusia se ven envueltas en una guerra provocada por el cambio de régimen de Estados Unidos y el expansionismo de la OTAN en Europa del Este, la OTAN está extendiendo su alcance por todo el mundo para establecer su predominio. Entre los Socios Globales de la OTAN se encuentran Afganistán, Australia, Colombia, Irak, Japón, la República de Corea, Mongolia, Nueva Zelanda y Pakistán, naciones que no están cerca del Atlántico Norte. En África, la OTAN ha llevado a cabo una guerra contra Libia, y ha desarrollado la Fuerza de Respuesta de la OTAN para su rápido despliegue en África y Oriente Medio. Recientemente, la OTAN ha llevado a cabo unos ejercicios navales sin precedentes en el Caribe.

El Destino Manifiesto era la idea de que Estados Unidos tenía un derecho «dado por Dios» a conquistar América del Norte «de mar a mar». El Nuevo Destino Manifiesto significa el falso, racista, pero asumido «derecho» del Pentágono y de la OTAN y de las oligarquías a las que sirven, de ir a cualquier parte y hacer cualquier cosa para fortalecer su control sobre el planeta y sus recursos. El Nuevo Destino Manifiesto pone al mundo entero en peligro, incluso con riesgo de guerra nuclear, ya que busca el dominio «de mar a mar», y a través de los siete continentes.

ORADORES DESTACADOS:

Sarah Flounders, UNAC (United National Anti-war Coalition), hablando sobre el contexto general de la semana de acciones de la UNAC y el movimiento antiguerra

Soledad Ortiz, Observatorio de los Derechos Humanos de los Pueblos y profesora jubilada de Lenguas Indígenas, sobre el Destino Manifiesto, pasado y presente

Alan Freeman, profesor emérito de la Universidad de Manitoba, sobre la economía geopolítica

Jacqueline Luqman, Alianza Negra por la Paz y copresentadora de By Any Means Necessary, sobre África y la OTAN

Lee Siu Hin, National Immigrant Solidarity Network/Peace No War Network, sobre Asia y la OTAN

Eduardo Correa, Profesor de Derechos Humanos, Universidad Autónoma de la Ciudad de México

(Habrá interpretación inglés/español)

The US, NATO, and the New Manifest Destiny

Register for this important webinar today!

The US, NATO, and the New Manifest Destiny

Monday, October 17, 8pm ET, 7pm CT, 6pm MT, and 5pm PT

This webinar is being presented by the Alliance for Global Justice and the People’s Human Rights Observatory as part of UNAC’S Back to the Streets October 15 – 20, 2022 week of actions against US wars, and Black Alliance for Peace’ Month of Action Against Africom.

While Ukraine and Russia are embroiled in a war provoked by US regime change and NATO expansionism in Eastern Europe, NATO is extending its reach across the world to establish its predominance. NATO Global Partners include Afghanistan, Australia, Colombia, Iraq, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand and Pakistan–nations nowhere near the North Atlantic. In Africa, NATO has prosecuted a war against Libya, and has developed the NATO Response Force for rapid deployment in Africa and the Middle East. NATO recently carried out unprecedented naval exercises in the Caribbean.

Manifest Destiny was the idea that the United States had a «God-given» right to conquer North America «from sea to shining sea». The New Manifest Destiny signifies the false, racist, but assumed «right» of the Pentagon and NATO and the oligarchies they serve, to go anywhere and do anything to strengthen their grip on the planet and its resources. The New Manifest Destiny puts the entire world in danger, even at the risk of nuclear war, as it seeks dominion «from sea to shining sea», and across the seven continents.

FEATURED SPEAKERS:

Sarah Flounders, UNAC (United National Anti-war Coalition), speaking about the general context of the UNAC week of actions and the anti-war movement

Soledad Ortiz, People’s Human Rights Observatory and retired Professor of Indigenous Languages, on Manifest Destiny, past and present

Alan Freeman, professor emeritus at the University of Manitoba on Geopolitical Economy

Jacqueline Luqman, Black Alliance for Peace and co-host of By Any Means Necessary, on Africa and NATO

Lee Siu Hin, National Immigrant Solidarity Network/Peace No War Network, on Asia and NATO

Eduardo Correa, Professor of Human Rights, Autonomous University of Mexico City

