Caitlin Johnstone: This Proxy War Has No Exit Strategy

Alfred de Zayas' Human Rights Corner

During an April 24 trip to Kiev, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, in suit, greets an official as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, second from left in foreground, looks on. (DoD)

A committee of the Democratic Socialists ofAmerica’s statement urging a negotiated peace settlement is coming under the usual attacks for being Kremlin propaganda.That shows the shrunkenspectrum of debate over thisconflict.

By Caitlin Johnstone

CaitlinJohnstone.com

The International Committee of the Democratic Socialists of America hasreleased a statementopposing the U.S. government’s ongoingproxy warin Ukraine, saying the billions being funneled into the military-industrial complex “at a time when ordinary Americans are struggling to pay for housing, groceries, and fuel” is “a slap in the face for working people.”

The statement advocates a negotiated settlement for peace, saying that continuing to pour weapons into the country will “needlessly prolong the war, resulting in more civilian deaths” and that it…