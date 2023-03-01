Counterpunch: Lessons Not Learned From the Pentagon Papers

Alfred de Zayas' Human Rights Corner

MARCH 1, 2023

BYALFRED DE ZAYAS

Image Source: Time magazine – Fair Use

In June 1971, at the height of the Vietnam War, a US government military analyst with the Rand Corporation and senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Dr. Daniel Ellsberg[1], released to theNew York TimesandWashington Postwhat became known as the “Pentagon Papers”, 47 volumes of confidential records comprising some 7000 pages of secret government reports that documented the US involvement in “dirty tricks” and illegal actions under the Presidencies of Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon. The documentsdemonstrated that successive US Presidents had lied to the American people, that false flags had been organized, “fake news” disseminated, phoney narratives issued by successive Secretaries of Defense. As aNew York Timeseditor wrote, “the Johnson administration had systematically lied, not only to the public but also to Congress about…