The ICC’s Selective Prosecution

I SHARE THE VIEWS OF PROFESSOR MARJORIE COHN, WHOM I PERSONALLY KNOW FROM THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF DEMOCRATIC LAWYERS

March 29, 2023

The ICC’s double standard in the treatment of Ukraine and Palestine is largely due to political coercion by the U.S., which isn’t even a party to the court’s Rome Statute, writes Marjorie Cohn.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan during a conversation in Brussels with E.U. foreign ministers that included the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine.(Raoul Somers/Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs,CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons)

ByMarjorie Cohn

Truthout

On March 17, a little more than one year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC),announcedthat the Pre-Trial Chamber (PTC) had issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for the commission of war crimes in Ukraine. The PTC also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova…