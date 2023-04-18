RT: Donbass soldier Andrey Korobov-Latyntsev: Here’s my chilling warning about where the Russia-Ukraine conflict can lead

Alfred de Zayas' Human Rights Corner

Photo credit:

A serviceman of Russia’s private military company Wagner Group’s assault detachment walks in a street in central part of Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut, as Russia’s military operation in Ukraine continues, Donetsk People’s Republic, Russia. © Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov

An academic turned fighter believes those who think the fighting can be contained are misguided

ByAndrey Korobov-Latintsev,an officer of the People’sMilitia of

the Donetsk People’s Republic

For a philosopher, the military path – the path of war – is quite natural. In reality, such a scholaris always engaged in this process– the conflict of ideas. He understands that war is the forefather of all things and since he is looking for the origin of everything, turning to war, both as a subject and an element of existentialism, is natural. Of course, it is also a great honor for me to be part of the armed forces of Novorossiya and…