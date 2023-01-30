The United Nations and Unilateral Coercive Measures

Alfred de Zayas' Human Rights Corner

BY ALFRED DE ZAYAS

January 30, 2023

Photo credit: UN

Continuing violation of the human rights of targeted populations by powerful states and how to demand accountability.

Oral statement of 28 January 2023 at the Opening of theInternational People’s Tribunal on U.S. Imperialism and Sanctions.

The scourge of unilateral coercive measures (UCM’s) on the enjoyment of human rights by billions of human beings worldwide has been the subject of examination and condemnation by numerous United Nations bodies for decades, notably by the General Assembly, the Commission on Human Rights, the Sub-commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights, the Human Rights Council and its Advisory Committee, the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the Working Group on the Right to Development.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights[1]has repeatedly organized panel discussions to document the adverse impacts of unilateral…