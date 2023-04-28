Alfred de Zayas' Human Rights Corner

Relocating UN headquarters out of the United States

Alfred de Zayas

The world has fundamentally changed since 1945. The power equation that was valid in the wake of World War II has shifted, giving way to an emerging multipolar world order reflecting the growing importance of the rapidly “developing” countries.

New geopolitical groupings like BRICS[1] – initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – challenge the hegemony of the G7 bloc of leading advanced economies. Nineteen countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS[2], including Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Mexico, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates[3]. Among developments, a BRICS currency is underway, which will accelerate de-dollarization of international trade[4].

As the new “Global Majority” becomes aware of its economic and political power, a new modus vivendi with the “collective West” must be crafted. The United Nations is an appropriate forum to…