Entrevista a Bruce Gagnon: EEUU busca un cambio de régimen en Rusia

(English below)

Por Finian Cunningham de Cultura Estratégica

Los medios de comunicación dominados por las corporaciones (que nos mintieron en el ataque de “conmoción y pavor” de 2003 contra Irak por la inexistencia de armas de destrucción masiva) están sacando a relucir la misma estrategia nuevamente para vender la guerra y engañar al público.

El activista por la paz, documentalista y autor estadounidense, Bruce Gagnon analiza la guerra actual en Ucrania con una imagen crítica más amplia del contexto político y estratégico que, lamentablemente y deliberadamente, falta en los medios occidentales.

En la siguiente entrevista, Gagnon señala que la intervención militar rusa en Ucrania, que comenzó el 24 de febrero, sólo puede entenderse adecuadamente viéndola como una respuesta a ocho años de ataques militares implacables por parte del régimen de Kiev, respaldado por la OTAN, contra la población de etnia rusa de la región de Donbass. Casi 14.000 personas fueron asesinadas por el régimen de Kiev respaldado por la OTAN y sus regimientos nazis que odian a los rusos. ¿Dónde estaban las condenas del gobierno occidental y de los medios?

Entrevista

– El Congreso de los Estados Unidos está listo para aprobar una Ley de Préstamo y Arriendo que aumentará en gran medida el suministro de armas a Ucrania supuestamente para ayudar a defender a ese país de la «agresión rusa». Esto es mientras se llevan a cabo negociaciones entre Ucrania y Rusia para encontrar una solución pacífica al conflicto. ¿Está Washington tratando de fortalecer la mano negociadora de Kiev o Estados Unidos pretende prolongar la guerra?

Utilizando como guía el estudio de Rand Corp de 2019 llamado «Sobreextender y desequilibrar a Rusia», Estados Unidos y la OTAN obviamente no quieren que prosperen las negociaciones entre Ucrania y Rusia. Su interés es crear una llaga supurante a lo largo de la frontera de Rusia que obligue a Moscú a gastar más de su tesoro nacional en el ejército y en la reconstrucción de la región de Donbass de etnia rusa masivamente destruida en el este de Ucrania. La destrucción de Donbass se debió en gran parte a los bombardeos del ejército ucraniano durante más de ocho años desde el golpe de estado orquestado por Estados Unidos en Kiev en 2014.

– Al aprobar la Ley de Préstamo y Arriendo, el Senado de los EE. UU. citó acusaciones de genocidio y masacre de civiles en la ciudad ucraniana de Bucha por parte de las tropas rusas como justificación para el visto bueno legislativo para enviar más armas estadounidenses a Ucrania. Rusia niega categóricamente las acusaciones, mientras que varios analistas independientes han señalado evidencia de que los espantosos asesinatos fueron una provocación de bandera falsa llevada a cabo por las fuerzas ucranianas para incriminar a Rusia. ¿Cuál es su opinión sobre los informes de los medios occidentales sobre la masacre de Bucha?

He estudiado muy de cerca la historia de Bucha y es más que obvio que se trataba de una bandera falsa más del eje EE.UU.-OTAN-Ucrania. Las líneas de tiempo apuntan a que esto es así. Las tropas rusas abandonaron Bucha el 30 de marzo. El 31 de marzo, el alcalde de Bucha publicó un video en el que proclamaba con entusiasmo y orgullo que las tropas rusas se habían ido. El 1 de abril, una mujer que se desempeña como diputada del Ayuntamiento de Bucha hizo un video similar proclamando la victoria sobre los rusos. Ninguno de los dos líderes de la ciudad hizo referencia a una masacre o cuerpos en las calles que habría sido más que obvio en ese momento. El 2 de abril, las fuerzas ucranianas retomaron el control de Bucha. El 3 de abril, los medios occidentales comenzaron a informar sobre la supuesta masacre.

Ha habido repetidos intentos por parte de EE. UU., la OTAN y Ucrania de afirmar que Rusia estaba matando a civiles, pero cada historia resultó carecer de una base fáctica. El último intento fue el bombardeo del ejército ucraniano a Kramatorsk, utilizando un misil Tochka-U, el 8 de abril. Decenas de civiles murieron y hasta 100 resultaron heridos. El presidente ucraniano, Vladimir Zelensky, culpó rápidamente a Rusia, aunque el misil Tochka-U es una tecnología obsoleta que Rusia ya no usa y una amplia evidencia muestra que ha sido el arma favorita utilizada por el ejército del régimen de Kiev, liderado por los nazis, para bombardear repetidamente la región de Donbass.

Además, Kramatorsk se encuentra en la región étnica rusa del este de Ucrania que Rusia está tratando de liberar del ejército de Kiev liderado por los nazis. No tiene sentido que Rusia mate a su propia gente.

Se dice que todo delincuente tiene un Modus Operandi (MO), una forma de repetir su mal comportamiento. Creo que es seguro decir que Ucrania está perdiendo esta guerra y ha recurrido a un modus operandi para crear banderas falsas con el fin de poner a la opinión pública en contra de Rusia con la esperanza de que EE. UU. y la OTAN entren de lleno en la guerra del lado del régimen de Kiev. Por lo tanto, Ucrania ha reemplazado las operaciones militares ofensivas reales (de las que ya no son realmente capaces) con eventos de bandera falsa como su estrategia principal para vilipendiar y derrotar a Rusia.

– Ha dicho que la guerra en Ucrania no se trata simplemente de Ucrania y Rusia, de forma aislada, sino que representa una línea de frente en una confrontación más grande entre el bloque de la OTAN liderado por Estados Unidos, por un lado, y Rusia y China, por el otro. ¿Estás diciendo que esto es una guerra de poder?

No puede haber ninguna duda de que esta guerra se está librando en nombre de una misión más grande: un cambio de régimen en Rusia que Occidente espera que permita la división de Rusia en naciones más pequeñas similar a lo que EE. UU. y la OTAN hicieron con Yugoslavia después el ataque estadounidense de 1999 contra Belgrado. El objetivo es que las corporaciones occidentales de extracción de recursos tomen el control de la vasta masa terrestre de Rusia y, lo que es más importante, de su enorme base de recursos que incluye gas natural, petróleo, madera, tierras agrícolas y depósitos minerales vitales. Con el derretimiento del hielo del Ártico, será cada vez más posible «“drill-baby-drill” (perforar) en busca de recursos en alta mar, bajo el mar, que ha estado cubierto durante mucho tiempo por gruesas capas de hielo. No es coincidencia que al mismo tiempo que comenzó esta guerra, EE. UU. y la OTAN comenzaron a realizar un ejercicio de guerra llamado «Respuesta fría» en el norte de Noruega, que limita con la región ártica de Rusia.

El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, en uno de sus momentos confusos, espetó en un discurso reciente en Varsovia que “Putin tenía que irse”. Estoy más que seguro de que durante muchas de las reuniones del Consejo de Seguridad Nacional en Washington, este ha sido durante mucho tiempo un tema clave de la agenda.

En los últimos 500 años, Rusia ha sido invadida varias veces desde Occidente. Los polacos cruzaron la llanura europea en 1605, seguidos por los suecos bajo Carlos XII en 1707, los franceses bajo Napoleón en 1812 y los alemanes dos veces, en ambas guerras mundiales, en 1914 y 1941. Cada 100 años, Occidente hace su jugada y fracasa.

China también está en la lista de cambio de régimen de Occidente, y debido al nuevo pacto económico y militar entre Rusia y China, se vuelve esencial sacar a Rusia primero antes de ir tras China. Estados Unidos está utilizando actualmente a Taiwán de manera similar a como ha utilizado a Ucrania como herramienta de desestabilización.

– Rusia ha dicho que espera que la guerra en Ucrania termine pronto. Pero, por lo que dices, existe un peligro real de que el conflicto se alargue mucho más debido al suministro de armas de Estados Unidos, Gran Bretaña y la OTAN a Ucrania. ¿Es esta prolongación de la guerra lo que galvaniza los cálculos y las políticas de Washington y Londres?

Los intereses creados dentro del complejo militar-industrial de EE. UU. y la UE pueden obtener ganancias masivas si esta guerra se prolonga durante meses o incluso años. Creo que esa es la intención de Washington-Bruselas. Al lograr que los miembros de la OTAN envíen equipos militares obsoletos a Ucrania, los fabricantes militares occidentales están salivando mientras imaginan reemplazar esas existencias de armas con las últimas tecnologías que deben ser «interoperables» con las capacidades de guerra dirigidas desde el espacio del Pentágono. Lo que esto se traduce con el tiempo es una gran máquina de guerra global de alta tecnología. No olvides que la OTAN también se está volviendo internacional a medida que registra «socios» en Australia, Nueva Zelanda, Corea del Sur, Japón y otros en Asia-Pacífico. En esta “visión de la misión”, EE. UU. estaría a cargo de la “punta de lanza” y los miembros y socios de la OTAN ayudarían a pagarlo todo. El trabajo de la OTAN es, en última instancia, forzar la sumisión a las demandas corporativas occidentales. Declaran que son una «alianza de paz», pero su historia no es más que una guerra sin fin.

– ¿Cree que hay un panorama aún más amplio en la confrontación de la OTAN con Rusia liderada por Estados Unidos? Es decir, ¿la batalla más importante es evitar el declive histórico del sistema económico occidental dominado por los estadounidenses? Rusia y China siempre han saludado el advenimiento de un mundo multipolar basado en la cooperación y la asociación. Estados Unidos parece profundamente opuesto a esta visión, alegando que Moscú y Beijing socavan el llamado “orden global basado en reglas”. ¿Por qué Washington se opone a una visión multipolar? ¿Qué tiene el poder estadounidense que exige dominio unipolar, lealtad o guerra?

Estados Unidos y la OTAN son una máquina de guerra militar insegura y desesperada. Son el músculo del sindicato de la globalización empresarial dirigido por Occidente. Saben que sus días están contados como las potencias imperiales occidentales dominantes que han gobernado la mayor parte del mundo durante cientos de años.

Me recuerda a un jugador de un barco fluvial borracho que tira los dados, sabiendo que lo ha perdido todo, pero que aún busca la quiebra por última vez. Washington y la UE entienden claramente que el creciente mundo multipolar es imparable: cuando se suman las cifras de población, esta marea creciente es la gran mayoría de la población mundial. Entonces, EE. UU. y la OTAN saben que esta es su última oportunidad para tratar de mantener el control del planeta. Washington-Londres-París-Berlín-Bruselas quieren poder y control total y están dispuestos a quemar cualquier nación que se interponga en su camino.

Obviamente, China, Rusia, Irán, India y otros países del Sur global entienden todo esto. Han sufrido a manos de EE.UU. y de Europa lo suficiente. Se están moviendo para ayudar a crear este mundo multipolar, lo que un líder ruso llamó recientemente un «Orden Mundial Justo» no dirigido por Wall Street, el Banco de Inglaterra, el FMI y el Banco Mundial. La pregunta para todos nosotros es: ¿Estarán dispuestos EE. UU. y la OTAN a tomar este impulso para mantener el control del Mundo III, que luego podría volverse nuclear? Esos llamados “pacifistas” que ondean banderas ucranianas en las calles deberían preguntarse si, de hecho, sin darse cuenta, están ayudando a empujar las cosas en esa horrible dirección.

– En los informes sobre la guerra de Ucrania y el preludio de la misma, ¿está de acuerdo en que los medios de comunicación occidentales parecen haber adoptado más abiertamente la función de un sistema de propaganda, vendiendo desinformación de inteligencia para distorsionar la naturaleza del conflicto con Rusia?

Los medios occidentales se dedican a demonizar a Rusia y ayudar a intensificar esta guerra. Hace sólo unos días, mientras conducía, encendí NPR (Radio Pública Nacional) y escuché a un “corresponsal” afirmar que las tropas rusas habían violado a niñas en Bucha.

¿Hemos olvidado las innovadoras audiencias del comité del Senado de los Estados Unidos en 1975 sobre el control de los medios por parte de la CIA? Esas audiencias fueron dirigidas por el Senador Frank Church (D-ID). En ese momento, se reveló que 400 periodistas de todo el mundo estaban enviando noticias en nombre de la CIA. Operación Ruiseñor se llamaba. Búscalo en internet. No creo que los videos de esas audiencias del Congreso se hayan eliminado todavía en YouTube. Apostaría mi vida a que la llamada “historia de violación de Bucha” fue producida por la agencia.

Apenas la semana pasada supimos por un informe de NBC-TV que las agencias de inteligencia de EE. UU. estaban publicando historias falsas sobre Rusia para «evitar» que Moscú «haga algo malo». Los medios de comunicación dominados por las corporaciones (que nos mintieron en el ataque de “conmoción y pavor” de 2003 contra Irak por la inexistencia de armas de destrucción masiva) están sacando a relucir la misma estrategia nuevamente para vender la guerra y engañar al público. Y cuando se tienen en cuenta todos los esfuerzos de los medios de comunicación social de propiedad corporativa para eliminar puntos de vista alternativos sobre la guerra de Ucrania, queda claro que el objetivo número uno es el lavado de cerebro del público. Modus Operandi: cada sindicato criminal tiene uno.

The War in Ukraine Is Really About U.S. Pursuing Regime Change in Russia – Bruce Gagnon

By Finian Cunningham, Strategic Culture Foundation

The corporate-dominated media (that lied us into the 2003 “shock and awe” attack on Iraq over non-existent WMD) is trotting out the same strategy again to sell war and deceive the public

American peace activist, documentary filmmaker and author Bruce Gagnon analyses the current war in Ukraine with a critical bigger picture of political and strategic context that is so woefully – and deliberately – missing in Western media.

In the following interview, Gagnon points out that the Russian military intervention in Ukraine that began on February 24 can only be properly understood by viewing it as a response to eight years of relentless military assault by the NATO-backed Kiev regime against the ethnic Russian population of the Donbass region. Nearly 14,000 people were killed by the NATO-backed Kiev regime and its Russian-hating Nazi regiments. Where were Western government and media condemnations?

The current expansion of the war, he contends, is really just the front line in a bigger war that the United States and its NATO-European allies are waging against Russia. The ultimate objective is regime change in Moscow. This objective is to satisfy Western corporate interests and includes the eventual targeting of China. In this way, the U.S. and its imperialist allies are trying to thwart the emergence of a multipolar world and to offset the historic decline of Western corporate power. As he says: “China is also on the regime-change list of the West, and due to the new economic and military pact between Russia and China, it becomes essential to take out Russia first before going after China. The United States is currently using Taiwan in a similar way to how it has used Ukraine as a tool of destabilization.”

Therefore, the stakes are profoundly vested in the outcome of the war in Ukraine. The U.S. and NATO want this war to continue in order to sap, destroy and subjugate Russia. Hence the reckless, criminal flow of weaponry from the NATO bloc into Ukraine to derail any political settlement. Gagnon also points out that the U.S.-NATO-Kiev axis is likely to resort to more false-flag atrocities in order to win the information war against Russia – a war that the Western so-called news media are openly waging under the conceited and deceptive guise of “journalism”.

Bruce Gagnon is based in Maine, United States of America. He is founder and coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space. He also publishes incisive commentaries on international developments in his Organizing Notes blog. Gagnon is a Vietnam War-era veteran, has worked as a labor rights activist, and has traveled to dozens of countries to give public speeches and seminars to peace, anti-war, and justice organizations.

Interview

Question: The U.S. Congress is set to pass a Lend-Lease Act that will greatly increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine purportedly to help defend that country from “Russian aggression”. This is while negotiations are underway between Ukraine and Russia to find a peace settlement to the conflict. Is Washington trying to strengthen Kiev’s negotiating hand or is the United States aiming to prolong the war?

Bruce Gagnon: Using the 2019 Rand Corp study called ‘Overextending and Unbalancing Russia’ as a guide, the U.S.-NATO obviously do not want negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to flourish. Their interest is in creating a festering sore along Russia’s border forcing Moscow to spend more of its national treasury on the military and on rebuilding the massively destroyed Russian-ethnic Donbass region in eastern Ukraine. The Donbass destruction was largely due to Ukrainian army shelling for over eight years since the U.S.-orchestrated coup in Kiev in 2014.

Question: In passing the Lend-Lease Act, the U.S. Senate cited allegations of genocide and the massacre of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha by Russian troops as justification for the legislative go-ahead for more American weapons to Ukraine. Russia categorically denies the allegations while several independent analysts have pointed to evidence that the gruesome killings were a false-flag provocation carried out by Ukrainian forces in order to incriminate Russia. What is your view of the Western media reports on the Bucha massacre?

Bruce Gagnon: I have studied the Bucha story quite closely and it is more than obvious that this was one more false flag by the U.S.-NATO-Ukrainian axis. The timelines point to this being such. Russian troops left Bucha on March 30. On March 31, the mayor of Bucha put out a video where he excitedly and proudly proclaimed that Russian troops had left. On April 1, a woman who serves as a Bucha City Council Deputy made a similar video proclaiming victory over the Russians. Neither of those two city leaders made any reference to a massacre or bodies in the streets which would have been more than obvious at that point. On April 2, Ukrainian forces retook control of Bucha. On April 3, Western media began reporting on the alleged massacre.

There have been repeated attempts by the U.S.-NATO-Ukrainian side to claim that Russia was killing civilians but each story has turned out to be lacking a factual basis. The latest attempt was the Ukrainian army shelling Kramatorsk using a Tochka-U missile on April 8. Dozens of civilians were killed and up to 100 wounded. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was quick to blame Russia although the Tochka-U missile is an outdated technology that is no longer used by Russia and ample evidence shows that it has been a favorite weapon used by the Nazi-led Kiev regime’s army to repeatedly shell the Donbass region.

Additionally, Kramatorsk is in the Russian-ethnic region of eastern Ukraine that Russia is trying to liberate from the Nazi-led army of Kiev. It makes no sense that Russia would kill their own people.

It is said that every criminal has a Modus Operandi (MO) – a way of repeating their bad behavior. I think it is safe to say that Ukraine is losing this war and has resorted to an MO to create false flags in order to turn public opinion against Russia with hopes that U.S.-NATO will then fully enter the war on the Kiev regime’s side. So Ukraine has replaced actual offensive military operations (which they are no longer really capable of) with false-flag events as their primary strategy to vilify and defeat Russia.

Question: You have said that the war in Ukraine is not merely about Ukraine and Russia in isolation, but rather represents a front line in a bigger confrontation between the U.S.-led NATO bloc on one hand and Russia and China on the other. Are you saying this is a proxy war?

Bruce Gagnon: There can be no doubt that this war is being waged on behalf of a larger mission – regime change in Russia that the West hopes would allow for the breaking up of Russia into smaller nations similar to what U.S.-NATO did to Yugoslavia following the 1999 American-led attack on Belgrade. The goal is for Western resource extraction corporations to take control of Russia’s vast landmass and most importantly its huge resource base that includes natural gas, oil, timber, agricultural lands and vital mineral deposits. With the melting of the Arctic ice, it will increasingly become possible to “drill-baby-drill” for offshore resources under the sea that has long been covered in thick layers of ice. It’s no coincidence that at the same time this war started, the U.S.-NATO began holding a war game called ‘Cold Response’ in the north of Norway which borders Russia’s Arctic region.

U.S. President Joe Biden, in one of his confused moments, blurted out in a recent speech in Warsaw that “Putin had to go”. I am more than certain that during many of the National Security Council meetings in Washington this has long been a key agenda item.

In the past 500 years, Russia has been invaded several times from the West. The Poles came across the European Plain in 1605, followed by the Swedes under Charles XII in 1707, the French under Napoleon in 1812, and the Germans twice, in both world wars, in 1914 and 1941. Every 100 years, the West makes its move and fails.

China is also on the regime-change list of the West, and due to the new economic and military pact between Russia and China, it becomes essential to take out Russia first before going after China. The United States is currently using Taiwan in a similar way to how it has used Ukraine as a tool of destabilization.

Question: Russia has said it hopes that the war in Ukraine will be finished soon. But from what you are saying, there is a real danger that the conflict could be spun out for much longer due to U.S., British and NATO arms being supplied to Ukraine. Is this prolongation of the war what galvanizes Washington and London’s calculus and policies?

Bruce Gagnon: The vested interests inside the U.S.-EU military-industrial complex stand to make massive profits if this war can be extended for months, or even years. I believe that this is the intent of Washington-Brussels. By getting NATO members to ship outdated military hardware to Ukraine, the Western military manufacturers are salivating as they imagine replacing those stocks of weapons with the latest technologies that must be “interoperable” with Pentagon space-directed war-fighting capabilities. What this translates to over time is a vast high-tech global war machine. Don’t forget that NATO is also going international as they sign up “partners” in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and others in the Asia-Pacific. In this “mission vision”, the U.S. would be in charge of the “tip of the spear” and will have had NATO members and partners help pay for it all. NATO’s job is to ultimately force submission to Western corporate demands. They declare they are a “peace alliance” yet their history is nothing but endless war.

Question: Do you think there is an even bigger picture to the U.S.-led NATO confrontation with Russia? That is, the bigger battle is to stave off the historic decline in the American-dominated Western economic system? Russia and China have consistently hailed the advent of a multipolar world based on cooperation and partnership. The United States seems deeply opposed to this vision, claiming that Moscow and Beijing undermine a so-called “rules-based global order”. Why does Washington object to a multipolar vision? What is it about American power that demands unipolar dominance, fealty, or war?

Bruce Gagnon: The U.S. and NATO are an insecure and desperate military war machine. They are the muscle for the Western-run corporate globalization syndicate. They know their days are numbered as the dominant Western imperial powers that have ruled most of the world for hundreds of years.

It reminds me of a drunken riverboat gambler rolling the dice – knowing that he has lost everything but still going for broke one last time. Washington and the EU clearly understand that the rising multipolar world is unstoppable – when you add up the population numbers this rising tide is the vast majority of the world’s population. So the U.S.-NATO know this is their last-ditch chance to try to remain in control of the planet. Washington-London-Paris-Berlin-Brussels want total power and control and are willing to burn any nations to the ground that stand in their way.

Obviously, China, Russia, Iran, India, and others across the global South understand all of this. They have suffered at the hands of the U.S.-Europe long enough. They are moving to help create this multipolar world – what one Russian leader recently called a “Fair World Order” not run by Wall Street, the Bank of England, the IMF and World Bank. The question for all of us is: will the U.S.-NATO be willing to take this drive to remain in control to World World III that could then quite possibly turn nuclear? Those so-called “peaceniks” out in the streets waving Ukrainian flags ought to ask themselves if they are in fact inadvertently helping to push things in that horrific direction.

Question: In the reporting on the Ukraine war and the prelude to it, would you agree that Western news media seem to have more openly embraced the function of a propaganda system, peddling intelligence disinformation to distort the nature of the conflict with Russia?

Bruce Gagnon: The Western media is all in when it comes to demonizing Russia and helping to escalate this war. Just days ago while driving, I turned on NPR (National Public Radio) and heard one “correspondent” claim that Russian troops had raped young girls in Bucha.

Have we forgotten the groundbreaking U.S. Senate committee hearings in 1975 on the CIA’s control of the media? Those hearings were led by Senator Frank Church (D-ID). At the time, it was disclosed that 400 journalists worldwide were submitting news stories on behalf of the CIA. Operation Mockingbird it was called. Look it up on the internet. I don’t think the videos from those congressional hearings have been removed yet on YouTube. I’d bet my life that the so-called “Bucha rape story” was produced by the agency.

Just last week we learned from an NBC-TV report that U.S. intelligence agencies were putting out false stories about Russia in order to “preempt” Moscow “from doing something bad”. The corporate-dominated media (that lied us into the 2003 “shock and awe” attack on Iraq over non-existent WMD) is trotting out the same strategy again to sell war and deceive the public. And when you factor in all the efforts of corporate-owned social media outlets to take down alternative views on the Ukraine war it becomes clear that the Number One goal is the brainwashing of the public. Modus Operandi – every criminal syndicate has one.

Fuente: https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2022/04/14/war-ukraine-really-about-us-pursuing-regime-change-in-russia-bruce-gagnon/