Alberto García Watson en la 7a Conferencia Internacional Antifacista: «El nuevo frente del fascismo ha mostrado su cara más atroz»

Para comenzar quiero agradecer la oportunidad que esta Conferencia me ha concedido de poder exteriorizar en este encuentro aspectos que envuelven la actual situación de conflicto bélico en Ucrania en el marco de uno de las mayores batallas contra el frente fascista.

La batalla por la propaganda y la desinformación es el mayor arma con el que cuentan los poderes fácticos y las fuerzas vivas en nuestro continente. Esto unido a la prohibición de emisión tanto en TV como en redes sociales de ninguna información que provenga del lado ruso, está provocando una manipulación mediática que está calando en la consciencia de la ciudadanía en España y en el resto del mundo.

Programas asumen como ciertos, informaciones sin contrastar y que a veces son difundidos por elementos tan poco creíbles como el Batallón Azov que recientemente hablaron para TV española difundiendo el bulo de que el ejército ruso estaba utilizando armas químicas contra la población civil y desafortunadamente han sido creídos a pesar de que su mayor garante, los EEUU han señalado como poco probable su veracidad.

La fuerte campaña de propaganda que tanto el gobierno ucraniano, como sus avanzadillas extremistas de los diferentes batallones de violentos neo-nazis están realizando, encuentran caldo de cultivo entre las sociedades europeas que no tienen la posibilidad de contrastar las informaciones. Grupos armados de ideología ultranacionalista terminan por pasar como voluntarios de la resistencia que combaten heroicamente con el poderoso ejército ruso a la usanza de la propaganda occidental que nos intentaba convencer de que los miembros de las diferentes franquicias de combatientes yihadistas de Al-Qaeda o Daesh, eran opositores moderados en las guerras de Siria e Irak.

Combatientes de ideología extremista parten para Ucrania para acometer su propia y salvaje visión de la Yihad fascista y nuestro gobierno como ya ha pasado, ha intercedido ante las autoridades rusas cuando estos descerebrados españoles eran capturados prisioneros para su inmediata liberación. En cambio, activistas de izquierda que partieron de España para combatir al ejército ucraniano y los diferentes grupos neo-nzais en Dombass durante los peores momentos del exterminio de la población rusófona, eran detenidos a su regreso a España.

El fascismo se mueve libremente por Europa y realizar el saludo nazi o señalar que los judíos son los responsables de todos los males de nuestra sociedad es considerado como actos propios de la libertad de expresión.

Por nuestras calles, además de manifestaciones de apoyo a Ucrania, circulan también caravanas de vehículos con banderas ucranianas y simbología nazi y la población ignorante aplaude a su paso como muestra de solidaridad. Ciudadanos considerados como refugiados por las autoridades españolas, agreden a ciudadanos rusos al oírles hablar en lengua rusa sin mediar provocación alguna y son muchos los residentes rusos cuyas cuentas bancarias son bloqueadas y sus pertenencias confiscadas por el mero hecho de ser de ciudadanía rusa.

Desafortunadamente y tras la II Guerra Mundial, numerosos e importantes miembros del III Reich encontraron refugio en territorio español y muchos miembros de la Gestapo encontraron trabajo en España como instructores de los medios represivos que torturaban y asesinaban a miembros de la oposición. España se convirtió en un nido de nazis que nunca han ocultado su afiliación al más brutal de los regímenes que fue el régimen del Fürer, Adolf Hitler.

La responsabilidad de occidente a la hora de reavivar la llama del extremismo ultranacionalista, ha sido desde tiempos inmemoriales, estrategia de lucha contra los movimientos de emancipación revolucionaria.

La inteligencia británica del MI6, apoyó, formó y financió las actividades criminales de Stephan Bandera, líder de los actuales nazis ucranianos además de haber sido un colaborador de la ocupación militar del ejército nazi, responsable del exterminio judío en Ucrania, Polonia y Hungría donde más de 100.000 personas fueron exterminadas, y lo siguió apoyando y protegiendo después de la guerra cuando huyó a Alemania.

La CIA – inteligencia norteamericana, evitó que Bandera fuera encausado por crímenes de lesa de humanidad en el juicio de Nüremberg contra oficiales del III Reich en 1946 y muchos otros importantes comandantes alemanes fieles a Hitler, se convirtieron como Hans Speidel, un renombrado general nazi durante la II Guerra Mundial, que sirvió como comandante supremo de las Fuerzas Terrestres de la OTAN en Europa central desde 1957 hasta 1963, Adolf Heusinger, responsable de la invasión de Austria, Dinamarca, Polonia y Noruega, otro general leal a Hitler que acabó convirtiéndose en el presidente del Comité Militar de la OTAN hasta 1964 o el general Reinhard Gehlen, que se puso a la servicio de Occidente mediante la operación “Paper Clip” una estrategia de occidente para blanquear a nazis. Todos ellos figuras clave durante el nazismo alemán que posteriormente tendrían papeles relevantes en la OTAN. Todo en el marco de un proyecto nazi-occidental para contener la “amenaza soviética”.

La OTAN nuevamente adquiere un papel preponderante en el siglo XXI con miras a combatir a Rusia con la ayuda de los nuevos nazis, esta vez en Ucrania y son en realidad los verdaderos responsables de este conflicto al preferir como bien dijo Josep Borrel – jefe de la diplomacia de la UE, ganar el conflicto en el campo de batalla y no a través de la mediación de la diplomacia.

El nuevo frente del fascismo ha mostrado su cara más atroz y sólo el combate de la libre información sin las censuras impuestas por Occidente serán capaces de concienciar a una sociedad, la europea de quien es el enemigo a batir y tomar conciencia de que ¡con el fascismo no se dialoga, al fascismo se le combate y destruye! y en estos momentos la desnazificación se está convirtiendo en una realidad en el frente de Ucrania, donde fascismo/nazismo está siendo derrotado.

¡NO PASARÁN!

¡Gracias camaradas – salud y lucha!

Comunicador con estudios en Relaciones Internacionales y Ciencias Políticas

Ex-corresponsal en el Líbano y Analista Internacional para medios alternativos

Благодаря разведке ЦРУ и США Бандера не был обвинен в преступлениях против человечности на Нюрнбергском процессе над офицерами Третьего рейха в 1946 году, а также многие другие ведущие немецкие командиры, преданные Гитлеру, такие как Ганс Шпейдель, известный нацистский генерал времен Второй мировой войны, который с 1957 по 1963 год занимал пост верховного главнокомандующего сухопутными войсками НАТО в Центральной Европе, Адольф Хойзингер, ответственный за вторжение в Австрию, Данию, Польшу и Норвегию, еще один преданный Гитлеру генерал, который в итоге стал председателем Военного комитета НАТО до 1964 года, и генерал Райнхард Гелен, который служил Западу в рамках операции «Скрепка», западной стратегии по обелению нацистов. Все они были ключевыми фигурами во времена германского нацизма, которые впоследствии сыграют важную роль в НАТО. Все в рамках нацистско-западного проекта по сдерживанию «советской угрозы».

НАТО снова берет на себя ведущую роль в 21 веке, чтобы бороться с Россией с помощью новых нацистов, на этот раз в Украине, и именно они на самом деле несут ответственность за этот конфликт, предпочитая, как сказал Жозеп Боррель – глава дипломатии ЕС, выиграть конфликт на поле боя, а не при посредничестве дипломатии.

Новый фронт фашизма показал свое самое зверское лицо, и только борьба за свободную информацию без цензуры, навязанной Западом, сможет заставить общество, европейское общество, осознать, кто является врагом, которого нужно бить, и осознать, что с фашизмом не нужно вести диалог, с фашизмом нужно бороться и уничтожать! И в данный момент денацификация становится реальностью на украинском фронте, где фашизм/нацизм терпит поражение.

ОНИ НЕ ПРОЙДУТ!

Спасибо товарищи – здоровья и борьбы!

7th International Anti-Fascist Conference Rostov-on-Don

First of all I would like to thank you for the opportunity given by this conference to address aspects of the current military situation in Ukraine in one of the biggest battles against the fascist front.

The battle of propaganda and disinformation is the greatest weapon at the disposal of the powers that be and the forces of life on our continent. This, together with the banning of any information emanating from the Russian side on television and social media, causes media manipulation that permeates the minds of the citizens of Spain and the world.

Programmes mistake unverified information, which is sometimes spread by unreliable elements such as the Azov battalion, which recently appeared on Spanish television spreading the hoax that the Russian army was using chemical weapons against civilians, and which, unfortunately, was believed despite their main guarantor, the US, indicating that their veracity was unlikely.

A powerful propaganda campaign by both the Ukrainian government and its extremist outposts in the form of various battalions of militant neo-Nazis is finding breeding ground in European societies that are unable to verify information. Armed groups of ultranationalist ideology end up posing as resistance volunteers heroically fighting the mighty Russian army, in the style of Western propaganda trying to convince us that members of various jihadist fighting franchises of al-Qaida or Daesh were moderate adversaries in the wars in Syria and Iraq.

Fighters of extremist ideology go to Ukraine to carry out their wild vision of fascist jihad, and our government, as has already happened, stood up for the Russian authorities when these brainless Spaniards were taken prisoner, for their immediate release. On the other hand, left-wing activists who left Spain to fight the Ukrainian army and various neo-Nazi groups in Dombass during the worst moments of the destruction of the Russian-speaking population were arrested on their return to Spain.

Fascism spreads freely in Europe and saluting Nazis or pointing out that Jews are responsible for all the ills of our society is considered an act of free expression.

In addition to demonstrations in support of Ukraine, caravans of cars carrying Ukrainian flags and Nazi symbols drive through our streets, and the ignorant population applauds as they drive past in solidarity. Citizens who are considered refugees by the Spanish authorities attack Russian citizens without provocation when they hear them speaking Russian, and many Russian residents have their bank accounts blocked and property confiscated simply because they are Russian citizens.

Unfortunately, many important members of the Third Reich found refuge in Spain after World War II, and many Gestapo members found work in Spain as instructors for the repressive forces who tortured and murdered members of the opposition. Spain became a nest of Nazis who never concealed their affiliation to the most brutal of regimes – that of Führer Adolf Hitler.

Western responsibility for fanning the flames of ultra-nationalist extremism has been a strategy against revolutionary liberation movements since time immemorial.

British intelligence, MI6, supported, trained and financed the criminal activities of Stefan Bandera, leader of the modern Ukrainian Nazis and collaborator of the Nazi army, responsible for the extermination of Jews in Ukraine, Poland and Hungary, where over 100,000 people were killed, and continued to support and protect him after the war when he fled to Germany.

Thanks to CIA and US intelligence, Bandera was not charged with crimes against humanity at the Nuremberg Trials of Third Reich officers in 1946, nor were many other leading German commanders loyal to Hitler, such as Hans Speidel, the famous Nazi general of World War II, who served as supreme commander of NATO land forces in Central Europe from 1957 to 1963, Adolf Heusinger, responsible for the invasion of Austria, Denmark, Poland and Norway, another general loyal to Hitler who eventually became chairman of the NATO Military Committee until 1964, and General Reinhard Gehlen, who served the West in Operation Paperclip, the Western strategy to whitewash the Nazis. They were all key figures during German Nazism who would later play an important role in NATO. All as part of the Nazi-Western project to contain the «Soviet threat».

NATO is again taking the lead in the 21st century to fight Russia with the help of the new Nazis, this time in Ukraine, and it is they who are actually responsible for this conflict, preferring, as Josep Borrell – head of EU diplomacy – said, to win the conflict on the battlefield rather than through diplomacy.

The new front of fascism has shown its most brutal face, and only the fight for free information without the censorship imposed by the West can make society, European society, realise who the enemy is that needs to be beaten, and realise that fascism does not need to be dialogued with, fascism needs to be fought and destroyed! And at the moment denazification is becoming a reality on the Ukrainian front, where fascism/nazism is being defeated.

THEY WILL NOT PASS!

Thank you comrades – health and fight!

Alberto Garcia Watson

