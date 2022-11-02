Alfred de Zayas' Human Rights Corner

Shakespeare today

The unfolding tragedy in Ukraine sadly reminds me of Shakespeare’s tale of the family feud between the Capulets and the Montagues, the proud “elites” of fair Verona.

I cannot help perceiving here a metaphor for today’s Europe, and in a larger sense for the doomed human species, which has yet to learn how to live together in mutual respect, to strive in harmony for peace on earth — based on justice and international solidarity.

“Two households, both alike in dignity

(In fair Verona, where we lay our scene),

From ancient grudge break to new mutiny,

Where civil blood makes civil hands unclean.”

We recall that at the conclusion of Romeo and Juliet, the Prince bemoans the predictable and preventable consequences of senseless vendettas, vanities, arrogance and intransigence – a riveting moment:

“Where be these enemies? —Capulet, Montague,

See what a scourge is laid upon your hate…

And…